Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). Approximately 202,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 87,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The company has a market cap of £26.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.29.

In related news, insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,230 ($5,688.54). Also, insider Richard Hickinbotham acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,689.62). Insiders have purchased 123,623 shares of company stock worth $1,388,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

