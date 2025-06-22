Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $20.51. Galaxy Digital shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 2,366,465 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLXY. Atb Cap Markets raised Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

In related news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 4,380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $79,295,502.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,470.10. This represents a 92.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 87,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,944,397.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,442.47. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock valued at $175,359,900.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

