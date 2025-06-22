GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GMS. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $95.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

GMS Trading Up 24.2%

GMS stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.62. GMS has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in GMS by 1,710.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in GMS by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

