T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $15,490,512.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total transaction of $15,490,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,359,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,806,080,319.20. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $15,481,432.80.

On Monday, June 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40.

On Thursday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total transaction of $15,975,900.00.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.07.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

