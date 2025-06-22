Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.75. 237,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 910,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 888,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 524,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 545,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

