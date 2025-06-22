William F. Scannell Sells 91,230 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

DELL stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

