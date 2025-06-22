CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,716 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.56 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

