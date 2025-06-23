Advisor Resource Council Takes $434,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $128.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

