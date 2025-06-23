CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Critical Survey

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 4.17% 3.11% 2.54% Wipro 14.73% 15.97% 10.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 1 4 10 1 2.69 Wipro 2 3 1 1 2.14

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CoStar Group and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $87.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.10%. Given CoStar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Wipro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Wipro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.74 billion 12.28 $138.70 million $0.29 274.66 Wipro $10.43 billion 2.98 $1.54 billion $0.15 19.83

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. Wipro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Wipro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as communications, retail connectivity and services, consumer goods, healthcare, technology products and platforms, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing and resources, capital markets and insurance, and hi-tech. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

