Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,010,000. Gray Foundation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 164,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 127,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

