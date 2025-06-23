Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 4.8%

IVPAF stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.71 million.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

