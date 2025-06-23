MillerKnoll (MLKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $913.80 million for the quarter.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MillerKnoll to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLKN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 311.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 313,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

