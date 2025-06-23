Top Robotics Stocks To Follow Now – June 21st

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and TechnipFMC are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the design, manufacture, or integration of robotic systems and automation technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to growth in sectors such as industrial automation, medical robotics, logistics automation, and AI‐driven machinery. Performance in this niche often correlates with trends in manufacturing innovation, labor cost pressures, and advances in artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.83. 242,268,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,776,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.69. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,596. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,652,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,199. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

