Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
