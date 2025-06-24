PFG Investments LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

