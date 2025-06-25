Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:CSL opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $17,025,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

