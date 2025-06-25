Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.94. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 520,573 shares trading hands.
Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 5.4%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter.
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.
