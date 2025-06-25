Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.94. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 520,573 shares trading hands.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 5.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Company ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dawson Geophysical worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.