Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Saia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157 shares during the period.

SAIA stock opened at $275.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.00. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.83.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Saia’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Barclays downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 target price on Saia in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.84.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

