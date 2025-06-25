JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 112,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,758,000 after acquiring an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,225 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

