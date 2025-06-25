JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 361,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 175,451 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Envision Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 590,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 639,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.