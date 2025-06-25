Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCTX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

LCTX opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

