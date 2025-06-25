Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.68.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $490.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $491.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

