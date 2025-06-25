NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $173.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $7,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,723,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,832,438.50. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

NVDA stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.59. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

