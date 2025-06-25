Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,620 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of BILL worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BILL alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 2,721.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 81,481 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,735.60. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.