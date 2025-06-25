Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,281 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Maximus by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 114,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

