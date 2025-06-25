The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,440,000 after purchasing an additional 447,203 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,957 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

