Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USTB stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

