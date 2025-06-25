Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flower City Capital lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.