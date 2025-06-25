Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after buying an additional 495,103 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,454,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after buying an additional 3,063,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after buying an additional 763,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,732,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.