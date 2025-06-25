Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,102,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,969,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after buying an additional 241,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,129,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,900,000 after buying an additional 97,370 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

