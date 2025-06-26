Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 77 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $171.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

