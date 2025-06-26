Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZDEK. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Price Performance

Shares of BATS ZDEK opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.