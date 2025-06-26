Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rothschild Investment LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.43.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $492.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $494.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

