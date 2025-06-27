ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.91 and traded as high as C$51.64. ATCO shares last traded at C$51.00, with a volume of 177,568 shares traded.

Get ATCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATCO

ATCO Stock Down 0.9%

About ATCO

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.