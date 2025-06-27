Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $510.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $369.28 and last traded at $354.46, with a volume of 10104882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $344.82.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $4,049,626.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,628.66. This trade represents a 59.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505,971.56. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,915 shares of company stock worth $48,349,215 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

