Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – June 25th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, QXO, Palo Alto Networks, BlackBerry, Dell Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and provide products and services aimed at protecting networks, devices, software, and data from digital threats. These companies offer solutions such as firewalls, encryption, vulnerability assessment, and incident response. Investors buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to the growing global demand for digital defense as businesses and governments seek to guard against cyberattacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $171.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,701,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,737,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.61. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $8.91 on Wednesday, hitting $494.29. 1,668,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of -716.73 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $500.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $444.73 and its 200 day moving average is $398.54.

QXO (QXO)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

QXO traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 21,704,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,840. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. QXO has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $157.28.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $203.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,828. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.20.

BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

BB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 39,895,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,054,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.36. 1,424,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,863. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $150.23. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $129.59. 661,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,898. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

