Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acuity’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Acuity’s current full-year earnings is $15.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on shares of Acuity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of Acuity in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $304.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.82. Acuity has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Acuity by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,977,000 after purchasing an additional 668,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Acuity by 29,415.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 226,501 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Acuity by 103.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 312,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after buying an additional 158,741 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity by 34.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 613,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,910,000 after buying an additional 157,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

