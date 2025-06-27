Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHR opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $36.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

