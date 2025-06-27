Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MDA Space Earnings

Get MDA Space alerts:

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for MDA Space in a research note issued on Sunday, June 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for MDA Space’s FY2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.89.

MDA Space Stock Performance

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.84. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$11.78 and a 1-year high of C$34.52.

Insider Activity

In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total value of C$507,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Guillaume Lavoie bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.75 per share, with a total value of C$28,462.50. Insiders sold a total of 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.