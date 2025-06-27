Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.57.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

