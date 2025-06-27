Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $96,736,000. JANA Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,585 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $63,786,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 735,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

