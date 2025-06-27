International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 34,662 Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,662 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,426 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 924,428 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 707,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 233,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 367,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $3.14 on Friday. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a positive return on equity of 12.43%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 319,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,585,026 shares in the company, valued at $264,128,682.16. The trade was a 0.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

