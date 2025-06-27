Investors Buy Large Volume of Levi Strauss & Co. Put Options (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 36,135 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the average volume of 2,286 put options.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,432,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 1,310,748 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,779,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 815,950 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

