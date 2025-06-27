Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as high as $210.91 and last traded at $209.71, with a volume of 188508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.03.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

