Traders Buy High Volume of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:CONY)

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 37,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,185% compared to the average daily volume of 2,890 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA:CONY opened at $9.66 on Friday. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

