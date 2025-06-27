LBG Media (LON:LBG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.00% from the company’s current price.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media Stock Down 1.0%

LBG Media stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of £211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.83. LBG Media has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($2.00).

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. LBG Media had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LBG Media will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current year.

About LBG Media

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.