Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of Revvity Q2 Earnings

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revvity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Revvity has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. Revvity’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

