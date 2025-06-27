Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 969.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.