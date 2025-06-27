Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 40,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Orbsat Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

