Paula Bell Purchases 65 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($171.26).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Paula Bell bought 65 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £124.15 ($170.37).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 193.82 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.64. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 198.80 ($2.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.73) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

